Portion of Engel Stadium wall collapses

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - For the second time in a year, a portion of the wall at Engel Stadium has fallen in the streets.

Chattanooga Public Works crews were out cleaning up the mess early Friday morning on East Third Street.

Part of the wall fell intact, but some debris did scatter.

It's the same section of wall that collapsed on April 27th last year, as the second round of storms pounded the Tennessee Valley.

