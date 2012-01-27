Former Erlanger VP Fisher gets year’s pay in severance

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) -- An Erlanger vice president and father-in-law to the public hospital's former CEO has accepted a voluntary severance agreement that pays him a year's salary in a lump sum, unused vacation time and provides health insurance for a year.

Doug Fisher, who served as Erlanger's vice president of government affairs, marketing and community relations, left the hospital on Jan. 13 as part of an executive restructuring.

The process, which officials with the struggling hospital have said will save them up to $1.6 million a year, included eliminating six vice president positions.

Four of the people in those positions have moved to other positions within Erlanger, organizations related to Erlanger or to the University of Tennessee. One position, senior vice president of physician services, was vacant.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.