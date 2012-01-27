Chattanooga Fire Academy Burns House to the Ground - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Fire Academy Burns House to the Ground

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Members of Chattanooga's Fire Academy 2012 finished their live fire training exercises this week by burning down the house donated for that purpose.

The house, located at 2618 Cowart Street, was used earlier this week to teach the cadets tactics in search and rescue, and fire suppression. 

After cutting ventilation holes and stuffing the house full of wooden pallets and straw, the house was set ablaze. 

Following established tradition for each academy, the 23 cadets then posed for what will be their class photo. 

If they make it through the six months of intense training, they will graduate in May of this year.

