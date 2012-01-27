River flow suspends barge traffic as TVA boosts spill through ma - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

River flow suspends barge traffic as TVA boosts spill through main dams

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
A barge passes Ross's Landing on the Tennessee River on Tuesday. / Doug Strickland. Chattanooga Times Free Press. A barge passes Ross's Landing on the Tennessee River on Tuesday. / Doug Strickland. Chattanooga Times Free Press.
(Times Free Press) - River barge traffic on the Tennessee River is being halted this weekend as TVA draws down its rain-swollen reservoirs.

The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to boost the amount of water spilling and flowing through the Chickamauga Dam today from about 35,000 cubic feet per second to 95,000 cubic feet per second. The higher flow rate, which TVA spokesman Travis Brickey said should begin this afternoon, will increase the amount of water flowing over the Chickamauga Dam in Hixson to the equivalent of more than 42 million gallons of water per minute.

"We're spilling on all nine of our mainstream dams today in response to all of the rain w have had this week," Brickey said.

