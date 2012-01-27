Community opens new park in Glenwood

(WRCB) – Community leaders were on hand Friday for the official opening of a new community park in Glenwood.

The park was converted from a lot on E. 3rd Street.

To complete the project, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, the Glenwood Neighborhood Association, Community Impact of Chattanooga and others partnered with PlayCore, Artech and other area organizations to turn the empty lot into a beautiful new park.

"This is so exciting for Glenwood and for all of the neighborhoods of Chattanooga. This is the best of Chattanooga's tradition of Public and Private Organizations coming together and making our city great", says Nick Wilkinson, Director of Development for CNE. "Together, along with a collaboration of community leaders, we have turned an empty lot into a beautiful neighborhood park."

PlayCore donated the playground equipment for the park, and volunteers helped with the construction, which took place this past fall.

"This project is a success because it has invited collaboration from many local groups, including the donation from the city and county," says Wilkinson. "Inviting volunteers from around the area provided an opportunity for people to transform a vacant lot into a brand new park, and brings Chattanooga residents together for a common goal of service to their community."

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise strives to build and sustain livable neighborhoods by working in partnership with like-missioned organizations and encourage neighborhood engagement. For more information about CNE or the new Glenwood Park visit www.cneinc.org.