City of Cleveland, police department, sued by fired detective

By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Sgt. Suzanne Jackson is pictured in this 2007 file photo. / Chattanooga Times Free Press. Sgt. Suzanne Jackson is pictured in this 2007 file photo. / Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) - A Cleveland police detective who was fired last year for allegedly mishandling evidence filed a federal discrimination lawsuit Tuesday against Cleveland, the police department and its top leadership.

Suzanne Jackson's lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga, claims that the 19-year department veteran was discriminated against by male colleagues and superiors from the time she was promoted to detective in early 2008.

It states that she ultimately was fired in September 2011 after complaining about unequal treatment to her superiors in the department and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunities Commission.

