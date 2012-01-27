Former Tennessee AD: Threats led family to flee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Former University of Tennessee athletic director Mike Hamilton said he received threats last spring that led him to move his family out of Knoxville briefly.

Hamilton told the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Thursday that the threats led him to be assigned police protection (http://bit.ly/A8WtSd).

The 48-year-old Hamilton talked about what he called his "difficult" final months at UT while promoting his new venture as president of Operations for the Nashville-based charity Blood-Water Mission. The nonprofit organization works with the HIV/AIDS and water crises in Africa.

Hamilton resigned in June following a lengthy NCAA investigation into the Volunteers basketball and football programs that resulted in the firing of popular basketball coach Bruce Pearl and a self-imposed 2-year probation for the athletics department.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

