Project Homeless Connect helps all comers

Lisa Calloway, left, and her father, Larry Calloway, extract a tooth from Allen Sand’s mouth at Project Homeless Connect on Thursday. / Dan Henry. Chattanooga Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) - Mark Abrell had no money and no medical or dental insurance, so he suffered for more than a month with a toothache.

Then he came to the eighth annual Project Homeless Connect on Thursday and, when he left, the 54-year-old Chattanooga man was talking through a wad of cotton blocking the hole where his bad tooth had been.

"It's been great," Abrell said. "I got shoes, got pants, got dog food and got a dog leash. My dog got more than I did."

Abrell was one of at least 500 people making use of the 30 to 40 free social service and health care agencies that Project Homeless Connect Coordinator John Dorris brought under one roof at the National Guard Armory.

