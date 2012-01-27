Foggie leads Vandy women past No. 17 Georgia, 68-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Christina Foggie's career-high 34 points and seven 3-pointers helped Vanderbilt top 17th-ranked Georgia 68-48 on Thursday night.

Tiffany Clarke added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Commodores (15-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference), who snapped a three-game skid that dropped them out of the Top 25.

Anne Marie Armstrong led the foul-plagued Bulldogs (16-5, 5-3 SEC) with 15 points. Meredith Mitchell scored 12 for Georgia, but committed her fourth foul 48.6 seconds before halftime and didn't start the second half.

Foggie outscored Georgia 10-2 during an almost four-minute stretch midway through the second half to stretch Vanderbilt's five-point halftime lead to 10 at 49-39. She started it with a three-point play on a fast break followed by a 3-point shot, then added another trio of treys during a 13-2 run to push it to 64-43.

