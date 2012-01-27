MTSU keeps rolling with win over Troy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - LaRon Dendy and Raymond Cintron scored 17 points apiece and Middle Tennessee won its 12th straight game, defeating Troy 71-58 on Thursday night.

Dendy and Cintron both shot 6 of 9 from the field for the Blue Raiders, who finished at 49.1 percent (26 of 53) as a team. Cintron also had a game-high five 3-pointers and Dendy added a game-high seven rebounds.

Middle Tennessee (20-2, 9-0 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 18-17 before Dendy hit a jumper that sparked an 18-5 run and gave the Blue Raiders a 35-22 lead with 3:07 left in the first half.

The Blue Raiders wouldn't look back, pushing the lead to as much as 18 in the second half.

Will Weathers led Troy (7-12, 2-6) with 22 points and Justin Wright scored 13 but no other Trojan scored more than eight.

Middle Tennessee dished out 23 team assists compared to just eight for Troy.

