No. 7 Lady Vols bounce back to beat Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Shekinna Stricklen scored 14 points and Glory Johnson added 13 to lead No. 7 Tennessee to an 86-56 win over Alabama on Thursday night.

Kamiko Williams and Isabelle Harrison chipped in 10 points apiece for the Lady Vols (15-5, 6-1 Southeastern Conference), who rebounded from the second-worst loss in program history - a 72-44 setback at No. 2 Notre Dame on Monday.

"We came in as a team and said we have to do it as a team. When your number is called go out there and play your game," said Williams, who played a season-high 19 minutes.

The Lady Vols certainly showed a little more life while spreading the minutes around to several new starters.

Pat Summitt shuffled the lineup and opened the game with usual starters Meighan Simmons, Alicia Manning and Stricklen on the bench.

"We felt like we needed to shake up some things and get some people's attention," assistant coach Mickie DeMoss said of the lineup changes. "We knew we had to get off to a better start so we thought we would experiment with a new lineup. Fortunately, everybody responded - the players that started and the people that came off the bench."

Simmons finished with 9 points while Manning added 4 in reserve roles.

Tennessee wasted no time jumping on the Crimson Tide, jumping out to a 7-0 lead before pushing the advantage to double figures in the first ten minutes.

The Lady Vols led by 15 at the break and extended it to as many as 33 points in the second half.

Kyra Crosby had 15 points and five rebounds as the Crimson Tide (10-11, 0-7 SEC) lost their seventh straight.

