Vocational principal to lead Bledsoe County schools

PIKEVILLE, BLEDSOE COUNTY (Times Free Press) -- Longtime Bledsoe County Vocational School principal Jennifer L. Terry was picked from a field of five this week as the county's next director of schools, replacing retiring schools leader Phil Kiper.

Terry said Wednesday that she was "really surprised" when she got the nod in a 6-2-1 vote Monday night.

"I had some really good competition," she explained.

Four of the five applicants for the job came from within the school district, and the fifth lives in Marion County, Tenn., records show. Kiper will leave his post at the end of the 2011-12 school year.

