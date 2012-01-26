NASCAR wants to reduce two-car drafting this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR officials say they aren't planning any radical changes for the 2012 season after one of its most exciting seasons ever.

However, they'll look to tweak a few things to improve the sport and are moving forward on measures to reduce two-car tandem racing at Daytona and Talladega.

Speaking at a preseason press conference, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France said Thursday two-car drafting has "evolved into something that no one saw coming, and now we're going to deal with that."

France says fans want to see "a return to that more traditional, more pack racing" and closer side-by-side competition.

France says the introduction of the wild card and the simplification of the points system last season was a success and the format won't change this year.

