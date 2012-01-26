Fellow judges remember Judge Bob Moon

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Heavy emotions filled the halls of the Hamilton County Judicial Center Thursday. For many it is still sinking in; the loss of a friend, a colleague and for some a mentor.

"We received the most shocking news that we could have possibly received" says Judge Clarence Shattuck.

The courtroom of Judge Bob Moon now sits empty. It is a big contrast, his colleagues say, to the full life he lived, making an impact on everyone he met.

"We've had in our court, a close relationship," says Shattuck.

Judge Shattuck worked with Judge Moon since they were both appointed to sessions court back in 1996. He says there are not enough words to describe the man he was.

"Judge Moon was a very very talented man. He had many many ideas. He had good ideas over the years. And has contributed greatly to the procedures in this court," says Shattuck.

"I spent every day speaking with him as a friend and as a colleague," says Judge Christie Sell.

Sell says Moon was a mentor to her and was respected by everyone in the judicial system.

"Our officers, our clerks, everyone is very affected. So it's affecting our court system today," says Sell.

"There's a tremendous pale over the court house this morning. I've seen a lot of tears, a lot of sad faces. We're just all shocked. And I will miss him," says District Attorney Bill Cox.

Cox says Moon's influence extended outside the courtroom walls.

"I think Judge Moon went beyond being a judge. He always tried to help people. He would pay for people's, student's books if they'd go to college," says Attorney Marty Levitt.

Everyone says they are confident his legacy will live on.

"We just lift up our prayers for Debbie, his wife and his mother. And all of his family. And just ask the community to also pray for the situation," says Shattuck.