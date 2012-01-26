Hamilton Co. Commission reacts to passing of Judge Moon

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- During Thursday morning's Hamilton County Commission meeting, commissioners took time recognize the passing of Judge Bob Moon.

The very commission that appointed Judge Moon took a few moments to reflect on his impact on communities throughout Hamilton County.

Thursday morning the Hamilton County Commission opened with prayer, as it always does. But the prayer had a focus: "We pray especially for all those people that are going such hurt and anguish. We pray for them to be uplifted, comforted and strengthened."

Commissioners spoke publicly, reacting to the passing of Judge Bob Moon.

"He's been a very close and personal friend to many of us for many years up here on the commission," says Chairman Larry Henry.

Chairman Henry says it is like losing a family member.

"We're saddened and our heartfelt prayers and sympathy go to Debbie and the family during this very difficult time," says Henry.

"People don't realize all the work Bob did. And he didn't necessarily want a lot of claim for it," says Commissioner Tim Boyd.

Boyd says he respects Moon not only for his love of community, but also his fair understanding of the law. It is something he and the rest of the commission all agree on, saying he will be missed so much.

"This community has lost a great statesman, philosopher, somebody that loved the community. He loved his job," says Boyd.

"It was just a total devastation. Judge Moon was a great man and we're really going to miss him," says Commissioner Chester Bankston.

"There's a number of ways his legacy will be remembered and I think not only for his professionalism in the court system but also his work in the community with our young people," says Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Other judges picked up Judge Moon's cases Thursday. General sessions court is canceled Wednesday.

If you are scheduled, go to the courthouse for your new court date.