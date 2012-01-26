Truck driver killed while trying to fix his brakes

CALHOUN, GA (Times Free Press) -- A truck driver was killed this afternoon in Georgia when his truck rolled back on top of him as he was trying to fix his brakes, authorities said.

As a man — who hasn't been identified pending family notification — was pulling out of Marine Drive near the Mohawk Industries his brakes locked up, said Calhoun, GA., police LTV. Tony Ylem.

The man jumped out of the wrecker truck and tried to fix the brakes, Pyle said. But when he succeeded in releasing the brakes police believe the truck was still in gear and it rolled forward, he said.

The man was killed instantly, Pyle said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.