CPD arrests murder suspect featured on Crime Stoppers

Darius Jamal Patterson Darius Jamal Patterson
(WRCB) – Police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting featured on Crime Stoppers.

Darius Jamal Patterson was arrested Wednesday night by the Chattanooga Fugitive Unit at 2219 East 26th Street Court.

Patterson was wanted for the shooting of Deangelo Collins that occurred at 1900 Sharp Street on December 23, 2011. 

The case was featured on the January 14th edition of Crime Stoppers.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on the charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. 

