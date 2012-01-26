Tennessee unemployment rate drops sharply, Hamilton County down as well

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- County non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for December 2011, released Thursday, show that the rate decreased in 56 counties, increased in 27 counties, and remained the same in 12 counties.



Tennessee's unemployment rate for December fell to 8.7 percent, down from the November revised rate of 9.1. The national unemployment rate for December 2011 was 8.5 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage point from the November rate.



Williamson and Lincoln counties registered the state's lowest county unemployment rate at 5.4 percent. Both counties had higher rates in November with Williamson at 5.8 percent and Lincoln at 5.6 percent. Scott County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 18.8 percent, up from 17.5 percent in the previous month, followed by Obion County at 15.3, which was unchanged from the November rate.



Knox County had the state's lowest major metropolitan rate of 5.9 percent, down from 6.3 percent in November. Davidson County was 6.9 percent, down from 7.3 percent in the previous month. Hamilton County was 7.2 percent, down from 7.4 percent, and Shelby County was 8.8 percent, down from the November unemployment rate of 9.3 percent.