Sheriff Jim Hammond seeks additional $2.5 million from county

(Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond today asked county commissioners for almost $2.5 million more in the coming year to hire new school resource officers and jailers and to buy new cars.

"What I'm presenting you today is really a dire picture," Hammond said to County Mayor Jim Coppinger and commissioners at Hammond's quarterly luncheon. The request amounts to about a bit more than an 8 percent increase in the sheriff's budget of around $27 million.

The department needs nine deputies, nine detectives and 15 jailers, he said. The personnel costs would tally an estimated $1.96 million. In addition, Hammond said, the department also needs $600,000 for equipment, vehicle and maintenance.

