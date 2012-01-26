UPDATE 3: Walden's Ridge home a "complete loss" in fire

WALDEN'S RIDGE (WRCB) -- A Thursday afternoon house fire on Walden's Ridge claimed the life of a family pet and left the home a "complete loss."

Hamilton County spokesperson Amy Maxwell said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the basement of the house at 2609 Wilson Avenue around 12:20 p.m. and called 911.

When fire crews from Walden's Ridge arrived, they made a sweep of the home and then pulled back as the floors were already becoming dangerous.

Since this was a large house fire, Walden's Ridge Emergency Services requested a Mutual Aid response for additional engines and manpower. Signal Mountain Fire Department, Red Bank Fire Department, Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue responded to the scene.

Within minutes, the fire had spread from the basement and engulfed the entire home. Firefighters had to fight a defensive action from outside the home to keep it from spreading, but due to the heat and the danger of unstable floors, were unable to maintain an interior attack.

Maxwell said the homeowners, Charles and Donna Mayo, who teach at a local college, were at school at the time the fire broke out, but were on the scene assessing the damage as soon as they were notified of the blaze.

The family dog died during the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Mayos will be staying with friends.

The home, valued at near $450,000, appears to be a total loss, but was insured.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.