Regions Bank robbed in Red Bank

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
RED BANK, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) -- A masked man brandished a handgun inside a bank in Red Bank this morning, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing, said Police Chief Tim Christol.

No one was injured during the robbery, he said.

The robber entered the Regions Bank at 3401 Dayton Blvd. just after 10 a.m. and approached the counter, brandishing a gun and demanding cash.

The FBI is investigating the robbery and Red Bank police are assisting by canvassing the area, he said.

