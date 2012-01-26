Regions Bank robbed in Red Bank

Working Together For You

(Times Free Press) -- A masked man brandished a handgun inside a bank in Red Bank this morning, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing, said Police Chief Tim Christol.

No one was injured during the robbery, he said.

The robber entered the Regions Bank at 3401 Dayton Blvd. just after 10 a.m. and approached the counter, brandishing a gun and demanding cash.

The FBI is investigating the robbery and Red Bank police are assisting by canvassing the area, he said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.