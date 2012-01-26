TN mountains named to region’s top endangered places

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Southern Environmental Law Center has released its fourth annual "Top 10 Endangered Places" in the Southeast and the list includes some familiar landscapes.

The list released Thursday includes the Chesapeake Bay, the coast of Alabama and mountains in Tennessee and Virginia.

The environmental group says those places are threatened by pollution, offshore oil drilling and a powerful way of extracting natural gas.

Other entries are South Carolina's Savannah River and Tennessee's Chilhowee Mountain. Those two are threatened by a planned 38-mile shipping channel and a four-lane highway.

The center says the 10 on the endangered list "face immediate, potentially irreparable threats in 2012."

---

Online:

Southern Environmental Law Center:

http://www.southernenvironment.org/