Northgate Mall hunts for big-box stores - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Northgate Mall hunts for big-box stores

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CBL and Associates Properties Inc. owns Northgate Mall in Hixson and is making plans about the site's future./ John Rawlston. Chattanooga Times Free Press. CBL and Associates Properties Inc. owns Northgate Mall in Hixson and is making plans about the site's future./ John Rawlston. Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - Northgate Mall could land more big-box retailers as its Chattanooga-based owner fashions plans to renew the key Hixson shopping center.

"It's finding the right mix," said Katie Reinsmidt, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations for CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Big boxes refer to physically large retail sites, which are usually part of a chain. CBL officials are looking at new big-box stores for both the enclosed mall itself and an adjacent strip center to go with its small shops, Reinsmidt said.

The strip center, that formerly included a movie theater, now houses just a T.J. Maxx and a Catherines store.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.