Northgate Mall hunts for big-box stores

CBL and Associates Properties Inc. owns Northgate Mall in Hixson and is making plans about the site's future./ John Rawlston. Chattanooga Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) - Northgate Mall could land more big-box retailers as its Chattanooga-based owner fashions plans to renew the key Hixson shopping center.

"It's finding the right mix," said Katie Reinsmidt, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations for CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Big boxes refer to physically large retail sites, which are usually part of a chain. CBL officials are looking at new big-box stores for both the enclosed mall itself and an adjacent strip center to go with its small shops, Reinsmidt said.

The strip center, that formerly included a movie theater, now houses just a T.J. Maxx and a Catherines store.

