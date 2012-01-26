Chattanooga man guilty of stabbing 17-year-old to death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga man guilty of stabbing 17-year-old to death

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - A jury this morning found a 37-year-old Chattanooga man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old.

Walter Glenn faced a first-degree murder charge for the Dec. 20, 2009 death of Carlton Braswell.

The incident happened outside an apartment on Southern Street, part of the Harriet Tubman public housing development.

