Chattanooga man guilty of stabbing 17-year-old to death

(Times Free Press) - A jury this morning found a 37-year-old Chattanooga man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old.

Walter Glenn faced a first-degree murder charge for the Dec. 20, 2009 death of Carlton Braswell.

The incident happened outside an apartment on Southern Street, part of the Harriet Tubman public housing development.

