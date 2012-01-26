Republic Parking 'surprised' by race-bias lawsuit

(Times Free Press) -- A Chattanooga parking company has released a statement in response to a recent civil lawsuit filed alleging racist practices by at least one of its employees.

Three Republic Parking System employees filed the employment discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that from 2009 until 2010 their immediate supervisor, Jim Cannon, repeatedly made racist and sexually charged remarks.

The allegations also claim that the men saw a noose displayed in the company's downtown Chattanooga office in July 2010.

"We were completely surprised to see this lawsuit filed because the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has already dismissed complaints filed by two of the employees in question, and the EEOC is in the process of reviewing the third one," Jan Veal, the company's director of human resources, said in the statement.

