As state rates fall, local jobless claims rise

(WRCB) – Despite a decrease in unemployment claims across the state, jobless claims continue to rise in Northwest Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, December's unemployment figures show a rise of one tenth of a percent in the region to 9.7 percent over the previous month.

In the Metro Dalton area, the situation is even worse. Labor officials say the unemployment rate for Carpet Capital rose to 12.1 percent for December.

Labor officials say Dalton's rate increased because the number of jobs declined by 300, mostly in the service-related industries and there were layoffs in manufacturing and administrative and support services.

Georgia's unemployment rate for December is 9.7 percent. The lowest jobless rates are in Metro Athens and Warner Robbins, each with 7.3 percent unemployment.

County Unemployment Rates, December 2011:

Catoosa: 6.4%

Chattooga: 11.0%

Dade: 6.6%

Murray: 12.6%

Walker: 7.5%

Whitfield: 11.8%