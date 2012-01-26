Police: 'Panty Hose Robber' arrested

(WRCB) – Police have arrested a man they say is the suspect they've dubbed the "Panty Hose Robber" in a string of robberies.

Wednesday night officers arrested 45-year-old Thomas Eugene Trotman. They say Trotman is the same man who robbed eight businesses in Chattanooga, all while wearing a pair of panty hose over his face.

Trotman was charged with seven counts of robbery, seven counts of theft under $500, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of theft over $1000, and one count of vandalism.

Investigators say Trotman is responsible for the following crimes:

Robbery at Baskin Robbins, 4795 Hwy 58 – 8/13/2011

Robbery at Gigi's Cupcakes, 1906 Gunbarrel Rd – 8/20/2011

Robbery at Little Caesars, 7601 E. Brainerd Rd. – 8/21/2011

Robbery at Mr. Zip, 1905 Gunbarrel Rd. – 8/22/2011

Robbery at Electric Tan, 7550 E. Brainerd Rd. – 8/22/2011

Robbery at Little Caesars, 9271 Lee Highway – 8/22/2011

Robbery at Kangaroo Express, 4900 Brainerd Rd. – 11/8/2011

Burglary at 7512 Austin Dr. – 1/18/2012