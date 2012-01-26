Fuel spill along Rossville Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fuel spill along Rossville Road

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A fuel spill along Rossville Boulevard kept Chattanooga Firefighters busy early Thursday morning.

The fuel tank of a tractor trailer began leaking as the driver exited off Interstate 24 at Rossville Boulevard. The driver turned down Workman and stopped at the destination on Wilson Road.

The rain made for difficulties as firefighters worked to clean up the spill.

