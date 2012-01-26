UPDATE 2: Hamilton County Judge Bob Moon dies at 60

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Hamilton County Judge Bob Moon has died.

The Session Court Clerk tells Channel 3 Eyewitness News, Judge Moon died of a heart attack this morning.

Moon's wife discovered Moon at his computer downstairs at his home around 7:00 a.m.

He was 60 years old.

"Our judicial family is deeply saddened by the loss of Judge Bob Moon," said General Sessions Court Judge Ben Hall McFarlin, president of the Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference. "Judge Moon served on the bench with great honor and dignity for many years. He was also adept at striking the right balance between serving the court, his community and spending time doing the things he enjoyed with the people he loved."

"The court system and the Chattanooga community has lost a great servant and dear friend today. His colleagues on the bench will miss him dearly and our prayers go out to his family during this difficult time," McFarlin said.

Moon served as judge in Signal Mountain before becoming Hamilton County Session Court Judge.

Judge Moon served as the initial judge in the Jesse Mathews case; however he recused himself because he had written a memorial poem following the death of Police Sergeant Tim Chapin.

Judge Moon was passionate about the youth of Chattanooga. He was active with the Boys and Girls Club, which he was a member of himself in his youth.

He was well known for speaking out against many of the problems facing Chattanooga's youth, including truancy, drug use, guns in schools and increasing gang violence.

Flags at all Hamilton County building have been lowered to half-staff to honor Judge Moon.

