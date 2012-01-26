Infant rattle recall

(WRCB) - Lee Carter Company is recalling about 25,000 infant rattles due to a choking hazard.

The rattle's handle is small enough to fit into a child's mouth and violates federal rattle standards.

These rattlers were sold at various Mexican specialty craft stores nationwide.

For a full refund, contact Lee Carter Company at 415-824-2004 or visit the firm's website at leecartercompany.com