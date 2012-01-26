Police K-9 in need of protection

DECATUR, MEIGS CO., TN (WRCB) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for some help to protect its K-9.

Ebo has been fighting the war on crime in Decatur and Meigs County since November.

Adopting and training a police dog can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

And, his officer says Ebo still needs a bulletproof vest.

Through a program with "Fallen Officers Remembered, Inc", the Police Department is asking for donations to buy the life-saving equipment.

To make a donation go to Fallen Officers Remembered or you can send a monetary donation to;

Fallen Officers Remembered

P.O. Box 2299

Wilkes-Barre, PA 108703

Please note on your donation that it is designated for Ebo in Decatur, TN.