Ten Hamilton County Schools receive donation

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Hamilton County Schools are getting a huge donation thanks to Kangaroo Express and BP.

The donation will provide $1000 to 10 different schools in the district.

Those high schools are Brainerd, Central, Center for Creative Arts, East Hamilton, East Ridge, Hixson, Lookout, Ooltewah, Red Bank, and Soddy Daisy.

Those donations will be presented to each school over the next two months. Superintendent Rick Smith says he is eager to watch as these donations help make a better educational environment for the students.

