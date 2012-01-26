City to pay family of man killed by police

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The City of Chattanooga will pay a modest sum to the family of a man who was shot and killed by police.

Alonzo Heyward was riddled with bullets on his front porch in 2009.

Police fired more than 50 shots when he refused to obey their commands, and give up his gun.

Officers say he turned a rifle towards them after he was tased.

His family filed a federal lawsuit, which a judge dismissed.

Heyward's family appealed, and the city has agreed to pay them $33,000.

The city attorney said there was a chance the family may have won the appeal.