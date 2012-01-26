City to pay family of man killed by police - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

City to pay family of man killed by police

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The City of Chattanooga will pay a modest sum to the family of a man who was shot and killed by police.

Alonzo Heyward was riddled with bullets on his front porch in 2009.

Police fired more than 50 shots when he refused to obey their commands, and give up his gun.

Officers say he turned a rifle towards them after he was tased.

His family filed a federal lawsuit, which a judge dismissed.

Heyward's family appealed, and the city has agreed to pay them $33,000.

The city attorney said there was a chance the family may have won the appeal.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.