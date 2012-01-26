Teen caught selling prescription medication at school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teen caught selling prescription medication at school

Posted: Updated:

RHEA COUNTY (WRCB) - Trouble for a Rhea County High School student.

It all happened last week when a 16 year old was caught allegedly selling the prescription medication Adderall.

The Herald News reports she had marijuana on her too.

Administrators called police after they say the teen was caught selling the pills to other students.

No word on any charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.