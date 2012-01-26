Heavy rain prompts fears of flooding in north Ga. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heavy rain prompts fears of flooding in north Ga.

By Associated Press
DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY -

(AP) - A flash flood watch has been issued for much of north Georgia as heavy rain was expected to push into the state from Alabama.

Forecasters say rainfall of 1 to three inches is expected in the area Thursday evening and during the overnight hours on ground already saturated by previous rains.

The National Weather Service says the flash flood watch would be in effect from Thursday evening to late Thursday night.

It covered nearly two-dozen counties in north Georgia and included the cities of Blairsville, Calhoun, Cartersville, Chatsworth, Cleveland, Dahlonega, Dalton, and Rome.

The flash flood watch also covered parts of metro Atlanta, including Cobb and Cherokee counties.

