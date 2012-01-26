Quick work by firefighters saves home

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Quick work by East Ridge firefighters helped save the house of the former mayor.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. Thursday AT 2018 Myrtle Avenue.

The home is close to the fire station so firefighters were on the scene in just minutes to contain the fire to the basement.

Fire investigators believe the cause may be electrical.

The home belongs to former East Ridge Mayor Mike Steele.

Steele and his wife were able to get out safely, but the inside of the home did sustain heavy smoke damage.