Quick work by firefighters saves home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Quick work by firefighters saves home

Posted: Updated:

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Quick work by East Ridge firefighters helped save the house of the former mayor.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. Thursday AT 2018 Myrtle Avenue.

The home is close to the fire station so firefighters were on the scene in just minutes to contain the fire to the basement.

Fire investigators believe the cause may be electrical.

The home belongs to former East Ridge Mayor Mike Steele.

Steele and his wife were able to get out safely, but the inside of the home did sustain heavy smoke damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.