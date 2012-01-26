Jurick helps Oklahoma State upset No. 2 Missouri

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma State hasn't had much to smile about this year, but the Cowboys found reason to celebrate on Wednesday night.

Freshman swingman Le'Bryan Nash scored a career-high 27 points, Brian Williams added a career-best 22 and Oklahoma State knocked off No. 2 Missouri 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Nash, a McDonald's All-American, scored 13 points during a 17-4 burst that sent the Cowboys into the lead in the final 4 minutes and the Tigers (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) didn't have a response.

Nash hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to get it going, then nailed another 3 from the left side to give the Cowboys (10-10, 3-4) a 65-64 lead with 3:23 to play. He connected on another 29 seconds later and ran to the opposite end of the court when Missouri called timeout to encourage a student section that was already hopping up and down to bring it on.

Former East Ridge star Philip Jurick helped spark the Cowboys early will all of his six points and eight rebounds in the first half.

The 6-foot-10 junior is averaging just 2.1 points per contest, but is the team's leading rebounder at better than five a game. He's averaging just over 18 minutes per game while starting 13 of 20 games this season.

When the clock hit zero, the students rushed the court and huddled around Oklahoma State's players at midcourt.

Ricardo Ratliffe had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Missouri.

