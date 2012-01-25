Crime Stoppers: Jax Safe Swiped

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - Jax Liquors is a downtown institution just paces from the river, the Market Street Bridge and the aquarium. About three months ago, some bad guy decided to do some profit sharing. Less than an hour before sun-up on the next-to-last Sunday morning in October, the thug smashed the front window and went inside. "Obviously, this is kind of a blip," said Ann Andrews, "but not something that usually happens." Jax is a family run business; Ann's family.

"He bypasses all the liquor and went straight for the safe," explained Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig. And, as still pictures show, his act was caught on surveillance cameras. But, as is frequently the case these days, the images are crystal of a crook who has disguised himself rather well. "There's not a lot of detail on the photos," Officer Hartwig continued, "but we're just hoping that someone has some inside information; may know something about what happened or someone may recognize this person."

Andrews noticed something about the burglar that you cannot quite make out in our pictures, but it is something that might strike a familiar chord with you and help lead us to his identity. "Seems to be kind of skinny and fast," she said. "The only thing that I did notice is that the tennis shoes are very recognizable Nike old-school kind of tennis shoes."

Aside from what may be vintage sneakers and maybe a light colored hoodie, there is not much. "We don't have any information on if he left on foot or in a car," said Hartwig. "Nothing at all."

So, we are bringing the case to you. Get a bad guy off the streets and help return a sense of peace to a normally quiet block of Market Street. Andrews says officers' response time was quick, but used to be even better. "I would definitely prefer if we could have our police precinct right back up the hill again. It really helped and made me feel safe."

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333. You could get up to a thousand dollars in cash and as always, your identity will remain confidential.