South Carolina upsets Alabama, 56-54

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Bruce Ellington's driving basket with 1.4 seconds left lifted South Carolina to its first Southeastern Conference victory this season, a 56-54 win over Alabama on Wednesday night.

Ellington dribbled down the lane, split defenders Levi Randolph and JaMychal Green to bank in the game-winner for South Carolina (9-10, 1-4 SEC).

Green caught the inbounds pass on Alabama's final possession, but his turnaround jumper was short. The Crimson Tide (13-7, 2-4) lost their fourth straight game.

Malik Cooke led South Carolina with 18 points and Ellington and Damontre Harris had 12 apiece. The Gamecocks won despite shooting 32.4 percent (22 of 68) for the game and an abysmal 5 of 31 from behind the arc.

Green was held to 6 points, eight fewer than his team-leading average. Randolph led Alabama with 12 points.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.