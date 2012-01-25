2 charged in Harvest Run burglaries

HARRISON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) – Two men are behind bars Wednesday night, accused of a string of burglaries in a Harrison neighborhood.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson tells Channel 3, Dorian Quivers and Clinton Ensley, both 18 years old, allegedly stole multiple items from homes in the Harvest Run subdivision earlier in the month.

Atkinson says Central High School's school resource officer spotted one of the men in a maroon sedan Wednesday in the parking lot, who matched the description given by a witness in the neighborhood.

She says detectives found stolen items inside the car, and later found the second suspect in the school.

Atkinson says both men agreed to cooperate with detectives, and more stolen items were found during the investigation.

Quivers and Ensley are charged with five counts of aggravated burglary and five counts of theft over $1000.