NASCAR Media Tour: No more "secret fines"

NASCAR to do away with undisclosed fines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR says it will stop issuing undisclosed fines going forward and will no longer keep certain penalties private.

The practice of NASCAR issuing "secret fines" came to light midway through the 2010 season when Denny Hamlin was penalized for comments he made on Twitter. It was then learned that Ryan Newman had also been fined for critical remarks about racing at Talladega.

Last season, it was discovered NASCAR had again fined Newman without announcing it for an incident he had with Juan Pablo Montoya.

Then, on the eve of the season-ending weekend, news that Brad Keselowski had been secretly fined $25,000 for comments about electronic fuel injection. The penalty briefly took away from

NASCAR's championship activities, and chairman Brian France promised to reconsider the practice.

RCR to field car for Sadler in Daytona 500

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) - Elliott Sadler will be in the Daytona 500 for Richard Childress Racing.

Sadler has not raced in the Sprint Cup Series since 2010. He ran the Nationwide Series last season, and is scheduled to do so again this year for RCR.

RCR has sponsorship from General Mills and The Kroger Co. for Sadler to run the Daytona 500 in the No. 33 Chevrolet.

The car will also run four more Cup races with driver Brendan Gaughan and sponsorship from South Point Hotel & Casino. Gaughan previously announced an 18-race Nationwide and Truck Series schedule with RCR.

Gil Martin will be the crew chief for the No. 33 with both Sadler and Gaughan. The car has points carried over from Clint Bowyer's season last year and is guaranteed a spot.

Harvick says wife is 14 weeks pregnant

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick said Wednesday night his wife is 14 weeks pregnant.

Harvick announced DeLana Harvick's pregnancy during a media event at Richard Childress Racing.

The couple closed their race team at the end of last season and said they were excited to use all the free time they were about to acquire.

But they also weathered persistent rumors they were closing Kevin Harvick Inc. because they were splitting up and selling off the assets to prepare for a divorce. Both repeatedly dismissed the comments.

The Harvicks join a growing baby boom in the NASCAR garage. Matt Kenseth, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Elliott Sadler, Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray are among the drivers with young children.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.