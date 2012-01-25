Auburn to replace poisoned trees if they die

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University plans to replace the oak trees at Toomer's Corner if they die.

University spokesman Mike Clardy says President Jay Gogue has accepted a committee's recommendation to move at least one large tree to the site where Auburn fans have long celebrated victories.

Those celebrations have included rolling the two oaks with toilet paper.

Clardy said Wednesday the tree's survival prospects will be clearer in the spring if they have any new leaf growth. He says "they have continued to go downhill."

The trees were poisoned, allegedly by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke, after a win over the Crimson Tide in the 2009 season.

The 63-year-old Updyke has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of felony criminal mischief and other charges and is scheduled for a March trial.

