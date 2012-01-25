Center for Creative Arts wins $100,000 Target grant

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Students and teachers at Chattanooga's Center for Creative Arts (the former Chattanooga High School) are celebrating a major announcement from Target and the Ellen Show. The school has been selected to receive a $100,000 grant to use for technology and other educational improvements. The school was nominated by viewers of the Ellen show, which airs weekdays at 4:00 on WRCB. Principal Debbie Smith said the news was "a great surprise. We are so excited and thankful."

Here is the statement from Target:

Target announced the names of 50 recipients that were selected to receive a $100,000 grant from the company. Of the schools chosen Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts was selected to receive a grant. The school will be able to use the money to improve learning environments and purchase new resources like technology, books, etc.





To help Target select the recipients, viewers from The Ellen DeGeneres Show were invited to submit the name of a school that needed help, along with a compelling story explaining why the school should receive the grant. Based on the submissions, 48 schools and two school districts were chosen to receive a grant. To view the entire list of schools that were selected, click here: http://shuttle.imre.com/df76ceff.docx





The total $5 million donation from Target to K-12 schools in 31 states across the country is part of the company's commitment to education, which includes plans to give $1 billion for education by the end of 2015.