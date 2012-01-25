Sister of Lee University student rescued by Navy SEALs

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- In late October, Jessica Buchanan was taken hostage by a group of Somali pirates as she worked with a Danish refugee council. Her brother, Stephen, was thousands of miles away in Cleveland at Lee University.

"Well, initially he was so distraught he left school," says the Business Department Chair, Dr. Dewayne Thompson.

Thompson first met Stephen when he joined his business class last semester, but says he didn't return to school until a couple weeks ago. However, he knew his sister was alive.

"They had hoped for a Thanksgiving release, then a Christmas release and then a release in January," Thompson says.

"He'd been able to talk to her and he knew for sure that she was alive and she was healthy and they weren't trying to hurt her, they were just looking for money," says Blake Ray, Stephen's Upsilon Xi Fraternity brother.

Ray says they were at a basketball game Tuesday night as a Navy SEAL team, reportedly the same group who took out Osama Bin Laden, rescued Stephen's sister and another Danish aid worker.

"We come out of the basketball game and he gets a phone call from his dad," Ray says. "He calls him back and his dad said that he'd been on the phone with the President of the United States and that they've found his sister."

Thompson spoke with Stephen just before he left Wednesday morning to be reunited with his sister.



"He said she's been released and they were on their way to Italy in just a matter of hours to see her and that she was in relatively good health," says Thompson. "God bless them. Its a terrible, terrible thing they had to go through, but the Lord is faithful and now they have been able to have a wonderful family reunion."

Stephen plans to be back in class at Lee University in 10 days.