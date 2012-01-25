UPDATE 5: Break in water main found; crews working to repair

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Water levels were on the rise following a water main break downtown Wednesday afternoon.



Channel 3's camera was at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Patten Parkway, as water was rapidly flowing to surrounding streets.



Our photographer says the water made its way to Cherry Street, and could be seen spilling into Miller Plaza.

The water also carried over to 8th Street toward Market Street.

A local business owner tells Channel 3 the break happened around 2:15 p.m., as he and his wife pushed water from their deli.



Tennessee American Water Spokeswoman Jessica Presley says repair crews were able to turn the water off, and are working to replace the entire section where the split pipe was found.

Presley says 30 customers are without water. While there is no time frame for completion of repairs, Presley says crews will work until the job is done.



The cause of the break is unknown at this time.



Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.