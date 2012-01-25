Police ask for help locating missing Chattanooga woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police ask for help locating missing Chattanooga woman

By Callie Starnes, News Director
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Persons Unit are seeking help in locating 57 year-old Sarah Capps.

Capps was diagnosed with a mental health issue in the 1990's and refuses to take her medications.

Her family reported her missing on December 19, 2011 and is now asking for assistance from the media and public in trying to locate her.

Capp has been seen numerous times since December 19th on Gunbarrel Rd and E Brainerd Rd. She was recently seen this past Thursday at the Hamilton Place Mall.

The photo attached is not current. She is 5'05" tall, 120 lbs, long gray hair, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

