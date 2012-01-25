Top-secret Georgia facility to expand

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) - A federal intelligence agency plans to expand 1 of the nation's top-secret surveillance centers at Fort Gordon.

The National Security Agency and its Central Security Service plan to add 45,000 square feet to the 500,000-square-foot Whitelaw Wedge complex at Fort Gordon.

The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/xlAYxT) the complex is part of the Regional Security Operations Center completed last year.

The $1 billion facility, covering almost 160 acres, will employ as many as 4,000 military and civilian analysts, linguists and other workers at peak operations.

An unclassified version of the fiscal 2012 Military Construction and Appropriations bill shows an initial allocation of $11.3 million has been enlarged to $17.5 million for the expansion project. Budget documents say more space is needed because the existing facility's capacity won't meet anticipated mission requirements.

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

