UT poll: Texting while driving as bad as drinking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A University of Tennessee poll shows an overwhelming majority of Tennesseans think texting behind the wheel is as unsafe as drunken driving. Yet 27% of respondents said they had texted while driving in the previous month.

The poll was conducted by UT's Center for Transportation Research. It showed a nearly equal percentage of people think drunken driving is highly dangerous, but 4% of respondents said they had done it in the last 30 days, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/wLmLm8).

Center director Jerry Everett said drivers seem to recognize the behaviors could have disastrous results, yet some rationalize that it's OK to take the risk.

The telephone survey included responses from 928 Tennessee residents between February and April last year.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.