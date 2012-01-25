Men's soccer Olympic qualifier held in Tennessee

(WRCB) – The 2012 Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the US Men's Soccer Team will take place in the Volunteer State.

Nashville will play host to the Qualifying Tournament on March 22 through March 26 at LP Field.

Tickets for the group matches of 2012 Men's Olympic Qualifying in Nashville will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The U.S. U-23 MNT will play all of its group matches at LP Field in Nashville. The team was drawn into Group A in the 2012 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament and opens group play against Cuba on March 22 at 8 p.m. CT. The U.S. faces Canada on March 24 at 6 p.m. CT and El Salvador on March 26 at 8 p.m. CT. Each game will be the second match of a doubleheader event.



Group B matches will be played at The Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif., and the group consists of Mexico, Honduras, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago. Doubleheader events involving these four teams will be held March 23, 25 and 27. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the elimination round in Kansas City.



Fans can order Nashville and Carson, Calif., individual tickets online at ussoccer.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, at local Ticketmaster ticket centers in the venue cities, and at the respective stadium ticket offices during their local business hours. Individual tickets for the all-important elimination rounds in Kansas City will be made available in the near future.



The semifinal matches that determine CONCACAF's two entrants to the 2012 Olympic Games in London will be played on Saturday, March 31, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT at LIVESTRONG Sporting Park in Kansas City, Kan. The U.S. Under-23 Men's National Team will play in the second semifinal match should the team advance out of Group A. The championship game will take place on Monday, April 2, at 7 p.m. CT



Series tickets for the games at LP Field and The Home Depot Center are on sale until Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 a.m. local time. Series tickets for the events at LIVESTRONG Sporting Park will remain on sale through February. A series ticket consists of a ticket for each event scheduled at a single venue. Fans can order series tickets for all three venues online at ussoccer.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, at local Ticketmaster ticket centers in the venue cities and at the respective stadium ticket offices during their local business hours.