Dalton Police identify possible robbery suspect

DALTON (WRCB) - Dalton Police have identified the man they think stole $2000 from a hotel room.

They believe it's Langston Spence of Chattanooga.

Last week we showed you surveillance pictures from the Quality Inn in Dalton, where he's believed to have crept into a room and stolen a purse.

It contained the money and credit cards.

If you know where police can find Langston Spence, give them a call.